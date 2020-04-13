Dino Crisis Fans Are Mad About the Rumored Resident Evil 4 Remake

For some reason or another, Dino Crisis has never gotten a whole lot of support from Capcom. The survival horror series borrowed some DNA from the Resident Evil franchise, but replaced the T-Virus experiments with opponents from the Jurassic period. Sadly, the series hasn’t seen a new entry since 2003’s Dino Crisis 3, but that hasn’t stopped fans from begging for the kind of remake that Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 recently received. Fans have become even more disheartened thanks to the rumor that Capcom is now working on a remake of Resident Evil 4, despite the fact that that particular game has received numerous revisions over the years. It seems that Dino Crisis fans will just have to keep waiting, for now.

Are you a fan of Capcom’s Dino Crisis franchise? Do you want to see the original game get a remake? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep reading to see what Dino Crisis fans are saying about the rumored Resident Evil 4 remake!

Come on, Capcom. Make it happen.

Resident Evil 1 remake:

"Oh wow, it'd be awesome if they remade Dino Crisis like this."



RE2 remake:

"Oh shit. More remakes? Hope Dino Crisis is nex-"



RE3 remake:

"Ok, sure, cool. But by rights Dino Crisis should be n-"



RE4 remake:

"We're not friends anymore Capcom" — RSG Steven (@RedScotGaming) April 12, 2020

Fans have been waiting for too long.

Dino Crisis be trending right now.



Meanwhile at Capcom: pic.twitter.com/Le1cwyfsJL — MiscDan64 (@Dan64Misc) April 12, 2020

Guys, Resident Evil 4 is already pretty much perfect.

So the most rereleased and ported Resident Evil game of all time is now also getting a remake? Over Dino Crisis, Onimusha, Ghost N Goblins / Maximo, or literally any other RE game? https://t.co/53MHZarskA — Stop Skeletons From Fighting | ➕🔥🔥 (@stopskeletons) April 12, 2020

Imagine this scene with today’s technology. Picture it.

Give us Dino Crisis Remake pic.twitter.com/pYGN2Jy7Jj — Paul Melendez🎙|| AkiSmash 🎥 (@AkiSmash) April 12, 2020

DuckTales 2 is a solid call, too.

Games Capcom should remake before remaking Resident Evil 4



Breath of Fire 1-4

Clock Tower 1, 2 & Ghost Head

Dino Crisis 1&2

DuckTales 2

Gaia Master

Goof Troop

Mega Man Legends 1&2

Resident Evil Code: Veronica

Star Gladiator

Strider 2

The Misadventures of Tron Bonne — 律 • Laid-Back Quarantine△ (@FeoUltima) April 12, 2020

It truly does feel like a misstep on Capcom’s part.

ive been giving Capcom so much praise lately but the fact they really choosing to remake Resident Evil 4 ( an already up to date and damn near Perfect game ) while

Dino Crisis, Code Veronica, and MegaMan Legends all sit in remaster purgatory is mildly disquieting. — L̲a̲v̲i̲ (@DigitallyPink) April 13, 2020

Cowards!

@CapcomUSA_ REMAKE DINO CRISIS ALREADY YOU COWARDS — sanji-san (@40oz_ofMarc) April 13, 2020

They don’t necessarily have to be that faithful…

Velociraptor has feathers now. @CapcomUSA_ , do the right thing, remake Dino Crisis. — Adityo Pratomo (@kotakmakan) April 13, 2020

A lot of fans can relate to this feeling, right now.