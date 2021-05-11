Kris Anka Shares Incredible Resident Evil Village Lady Dimitrescu Art

✖

Capcom's Resident Evil Village launched just a few short days ago, and antagonist Lady Dimitrescu has already captivated quite a few players. Runaways artist Kris Anka seems to be a fan, sharing an incredible take on the character on Twitter. Anka plays up the character's vampiric roots, with a depiction of Dimitrescu joyously covering herself in blood poured from a wine bottle. For players that have reached Dimitrescu Castle in the game, the wine bottle even looks faithful to ones found in the Wine Room. All in all, it's an amazing piece of art, and a must-see for Resident Evil fans!

The art from Kris Anka can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The art seems to play on the legends surrounding Elizabeth Bathory, a famous noblewoman accused of murdering countless women between 1590 and 1610. Bathory has been accused of bathing in the blood of her victims in order to retain her youth. Those actions supposedly inspired the creation of Bram Stoker's Dracula. While Bathory's murders are well-established, the blood bathing and connection to Dracula have never been confirmed. It still remains a popular element of the myths surrounding vampires, which makes it a great choice for art based on Lady Dimitrescu!

Lady Dimitrescu has quickly become one of the most popular villains in the history of the Resident Evil franchise. Fans immediately took a liking to the character after her reveal earlier this year, and Capcom quickly embraced the villain as part of the game's marketing. Lady Dimtrescu has received store standees and her own Twitter emoji, and tons of fans have shared art and cosplay of the character over the last few months.

Fans of Kris Anka's depiction of Lady Dimitrescu can find more of his art on the Harley Quinn #4 variant releasing this month, June's Marvel Voices Pride #1, covers for Runaways, and in the upcoming film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2.

Resident Evil Village is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

