Resident Evil Village: The Duke's Nasty Toes Are Grossing Out Players

Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu has many players feeling a special way, and so do the Duke's nasty toes. The new Resident Evil game is finally out and players seem to be enjoying the familiar, yet experimental entry. As alluded to, players are especially enjoying the big vampire lady, yet she's not at the top of the game's Reddit page. Rather, a poor quality picture of the Duke's toes are. As you may expect, the merchant's toes are quite gross.

Taking to Reddit, one player shared a screenshot of the character's toes, and apologized to "the poor member" of the team "who had to painstakingly render the Duke's nasty toes in full HD." We don't know who at Capcom is responsible for this bravery, but they have the thanks of players.

Below, you can check out the toes for yourself:

In terms of the history of Resident Evil, this probably isn't the nastiest thing ever. In fact, it's probably not even the nastiest thing in the game, but for whatever reason, it's somehow at the top of the game's Reddit page, above Lady Dimitrescu, and some of the game's more controversial talking points.

Resident Evil Village is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of a snippet from our official review:

"If imitation is still the sincerest form of flattery, Resident Evil Village is the sincerest of all Resident Evil games," reads the opening of our review of the game. "It wears its inspirations on Ethan Winters’ battered sleeves and doesn’t shy away from what came before it, though those faithful representations of Resident Evil memories yield mixed results. Resident Evil Village is at its best when it strikes out on its own and innovates, but those who are well-versed in the ways of Resident Evil will at least have plenty of dots to connect."

For more coverage on all things Resident Evil -- including all of the latest on Resident Evil Village -- click here. Meanwhile, if you already beat the game, but are confused about its ending, then this is the link you want.