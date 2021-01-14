Resident Evil Village Gameplay Reveal Announced for Next Week

✖

A new event that Capcom is calling the “Resident Evil Showcase” has been announced to take place one week from today. The presentation will largely focus on revealing new gameplay footage from the forthcoming Resident Evil Village but it’s also said to include other information on the series as a whole.

This Resident Evil Showcase is set to transpire on January 21st and will begin at 5:00pm EDT/2:00pm PDT. The showcase will be streamed across Capcom’s various channels such as Twitch and YouTube. As for what we know for certain will be appearing in this live stream, new gameplay footage from Resident Evil Village in addition to the reveal of a new trailer are seemingly the main focuses of the event.

Don’t miss the #REShowcase on January 21st at 2:00 PM Pacific! Join Resident Evil producers and our host, Brittney Brombacher (@BlondeNerd), on a guided tour of Resident Evil Village, including a new trailer, first-ever gameplay, and more Resident Evil news! pic.twitter.com/aaZGPfE9cA — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) January 14, 2021

While Village is likely going to be the centerpiece of this Resident Evil Showcase though, Capcom says it will have “more Resident Evil news” to share as a whole. What this could be in relation to specifically though is hard to say. Logic would have us assume that this could be associated with others titles in the larger video game franchise but considering the fact that there is a Resident Evil movie and TV show in the works right now, perhaps we’ll see something from one of those other pieces of media.

As for the most likely piece of information that we’ll end up gleaning from this event, a release date for Resident Evil Village seems quite likely. A few months ago, a leak from Capcom hinted that Village was slated to release in April 2021. While this hasn’t proven to be true just yet, there’s a good chance that if the game is on track to release in this window then we’ll formally hear about it this time next week.

For now, all we know for certain is that Resident Evil Village is set to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC when it arrives at some point this year. If you can’t tune in for the showcase next week yourself, then we’ll be sure to keep you up to date on all of the biggest stories from the event right here.

So what are you hoping to see be announced next week? Are you fine with just seeing new gameplay of Resident Evil Village in action, or do you finally want to know the game’s release date? Be sure to let me know down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 if you’d like to talk more.