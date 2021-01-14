Resident Evil Village Female Vampire Reveal Shocks Fans

Capcom announced earlier today that it would have more to share on Resident Evil Village one week from today in a new event that it’s calling the Resident Evil Showcase. While we won’t see more extensive gameplay from Village until that time, a brief taste that was given today has resulted in a rather surprising reveal.

The announcement for the Resident Evil Showcase today featured a few clips from what is assumed to be the game’s next trailer. Even though most of these clips didn’t show off a whole lot, one brief sequence that was shown came with an all-new revelation. The reveal itself is that one of the female characters that we have seen in the previous trailers for Resident Evil Village looks to be massive in size. The blink-and-you’ll-miss-it scene that was shown today sees this female character ducking through a normal-sized doorway, seemingly indicating that she is extremely tall, to say the least. She also comes boasting a ginormous hat which also barely fits through this door in question.

As for who this character is specifically, well, we don’t really know just yet. Previous rumors associated with Resident Evil Village have indicated that the game will potentially feature witches, werewolves, and vampires. This tall, unknown woman seems to likely be a vampire based on some other images that we have seen of her cohorts turning into what looks like bats. I’m not sure if vampires are supposed to be ten feet tall, but hey, I’m down for it.

Of course, as soon as the internet caught wind of this vampiric woman being quite massive, the reactions ended up being pretty much what you'd expect. Let's just say that people are perhaps a bit too excited at the thought of this vampire queen chasing them, especially when compared to other Resident Evil baddies like Mr. X and Nemesis.

Resident Evil Village is set to release later in 2021 and will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. You can keep up with our coverage of the game moving forward right here.

