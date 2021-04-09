Resident Evil Village Reveals World Map

✖

Resident Evil Village has now revealed its first full look at the game's titular village. While we have obviously seen screenshots of many locations from the upcoming survival-horror game in the past, we've never been able to get an idea for how grand this world will be as a whole. Luckily, Capcom has now given us an idea of how sizable this town will be thanks to the reveal of a new in-game item.

Unveiled over on IGN, the full game map of Resident Evil Village has now been shown off. Based on what is shown, the village itself seems to be quite massive and features a handful of different districts. Sitting at the head of the location is that of Castle Dimitrescu, which is featured in the Resident Evil Village demo that is currently available for PlayStation 5. Other areas include a reservoir, mill, factory, and an ominous-looking area known as The Stronghold.

(Photo: Capcom)

Assuming that players will end up visiting each of these locations within Resident Evil Village, it looks like the game could be quite long. Compared to Resident Evil VII, which only boasted around five unique environments, Capcom seems to have drastically expanded on the locales in which we'll go to in Village.

In all likelihood, we should see more of these areas shown off in the upcoming Resident Evil Showcase event that is taking place next week. Transpiring on August 15th, Capcom is preparing to show off more gameplay and accompanying footage of Resident Evil Village prior to its release. There are also some surprises that are said to be incoming as well. We'll be sure to share all of the major news from this event with you here on ComicBook.com next week once it transpires.

In the interim, we don't have much longer to wait until Resident Evil Village itself will be on store shelves. The game is set to release on May 7th and will be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

So what do you think of the world of Resident Evil Village now that we have seen it in full? And how long do you expect the game to be based on its size? Be sure to share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.