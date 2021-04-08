New Resident Evil Showcase Date Announced

✖

While Capcom had previously announced a new Resident Evil Showcase set to take place this month, details were scarce at the time, but not any longer. This morning, the company revealed that the new digital event will take place on April 15th at 6PM ET/3PM PT. Given that the upcoming Resident Evil Village is set to release less than a month later, it seems fair to assume that a whole bunch of new information will be shared about the latest and greatest Resident Evil title.

The new showcase is set to be hosted by Brittney Brombacher and will at the very least feature a new trailer and gameplay for Resident Evil Village in addition to "a few other surprises," according to the tease shared along with the date announcement. Exactly what will be shown remains unclear, but it seems fair to assume that everyone's favorite tall villain Lady Dimitrescu will be involved.

Brace yourselves for the next Resident Evil Showcase which goes live on April 15th at 3 PM PDT / 11 PM BST! Once again hosted by Brittney Brombacher (@BlondeNerd), watch the teaser below for more info, and join the Resident Evil Re:Verse Open Beta Test while you wait! pic.twitter.com/ZFNhSfztRM — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) April 8, 2021

As noted above, the new Resident Evil Showcase is set to take place on April 15th at 6PM ET/3PM PT. Resident Evil Village is set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on May 7th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Resident Evil video game right here.

