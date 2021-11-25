Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Director Teases Barry’s Future in the Franchise

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is now in theaters, and it brings the iconic locations and characters from the classic Resident Evil and Resident Evil 2 games into one big-screen adventure. Well, at least most of them anyway. While Jill Valentine, Chris Redfield, and Albert Wesker are all accounted for in the new film, Resident Evil 1 favorite Barry Burton is unfortunately not in the mix. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City director Johannes Roberts recently joined ComicBook Nation to talk all about the film, and during the interview, he revealed there were talks to bring Barry into the movie and teased what is in store for Barry in the future.

“And then Barry, there is a good nod to the Barry world. There were assertions of Barry in the script. Do you know I have no idea what I’m allowed to say and what I’m not allowed to say,” Roberts said. “This isn’t really spoiler territory. Barry’s not in the movie. I’m sorry Barry fans. But there’s some funny … Barry’s consciously not in the movie. We had discussions. Barry’s going to have his time is all I will say. You don’t need to worry about Barry. He’s waiting in the wings.”



“Which was really the reason he didn’t factor into this one, but, yeah, he hasn’t been forgotten,” Roberts said.

Now, hopefully, we still get the famous lockpicking line Barry is most famous for, and it’s great to know that there are some plans in place for Barry in the franchise’s future.

As for the original game’s Jill Valentine, she will be played by Hannah John-Kamen in the new film, and Roberts teased what we can expect from her take on the character.

“With Hannah we really explored, I mean she is because like she herself is like a live wire. She’s f****** bonkers. Trying to talk to her is like … you just never quite know … she’s just a little bit all over the place. She’s a crazy woman. That live wire aspect of her really came to life with the Jill Valentine in the movie. I think people are going to really have fun with her. She’s very funny but she’s kick ass. I really liked working with her. Bonkers, bonkers woman. That was cool.”

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is in theaters now.

Are you excited for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City?