Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Director On What Fans Can Expect from Jill Valentine

We don’t have to wait much longer to see director Johannes Roberts’ new vision for the Resident Evil movie franchise, a vision that is directly inspired by the original games. Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City takes pieces of Resident Evil’s mansion setting and Resident Evil 2’s Raccoon City Police Department setting and combines them into one story, and that’s why it also features a mix of characters from both games. That includes the beloved Jill Valentine, played by Hannah John-Kamen, and while she hasn’t been featured much in the trailers thus far, Roberts teased what we can expect from the character when he stopped by our ComicBook Nation podcast.

“Yeah. Jill Valentine is one of the leads in the movie so it’s ensemble. It’s pure John Carpenter. It really is an ensemble movie. Jill is f****** great in the movie,” Roberts said. Roberts also went into detail on how they tried to give both Jill and Claire Redfield more defined personas in the movie, as in the games they can be a bit too similar at times.

“What was really interesting with the whole Jill Valentine thing was one of the big challenges of combining the two games is gaming is … you pick your characters and you live through them and you’re sort of experiencing the world through them and it’s all about the world rather than your character in the way that a movie is,” Roberts said. “The problem became, particularly, it’s very, very apparent in the remakes of 2 and 3. You put Claire and Jill together, they’re very similar. It’s just kind of the two same characters, and you have to be very careful and need to develop one character one way and one character the other.”

“With Hannah we really explored, I mean she is because like she herself is like a live wire. She’s f****** bonkers. Trying to talk to her is like … you just never quite know … she’s just a little bit all over the place. She’s a crazy woman. That live wire aspect of her really came to life with the Jill Valentine in the movie. I think people are going to really have fun with her. She’s very funny but she’s kick ass. I really liked working with her. Bonkers, bonkers woman. That was cool.”

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City hits theaters on November 24th.

