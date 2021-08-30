Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Photos Reveal First Look at Leon, Claire, Jill, and More

✖

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, the upcoming Resident Evil movie set to adapt the original video games to the screen later this year, has finally revealed first-look photos of a majority of the cast as their iconic characters. Set to release on November 24th, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City features iconic characters like Leon S. Kennedy, Claire Redfield, Albert Wesker, Jill Valentine, Chris Redfield, and more. And the first-look photos include all of the above.

The photos, shared by IGN, include one with Leon, played by Avan Jogia, and Claire, played by Kaya Scodelario, with Leon in police uniform and Claire in her red jacket. You can check it out below:

(Photo: IGN/Screen Gems)

A second photo from Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City shows Albert Wesker (Tom Hopper), Brad Vickers (Nathan Dales), Jill Valentine (Hannah John-Kamen), and Chris Redfield (Robbie Amell) exploring the Spencer Mansion. You can check it out below:

(Photo: IGN/Screen Gems)

The third, and final, first-look photo is of Lisa Trevor (Marina Mazepa), a monstrously transformed woman, and the daughter of the Spencer Mansion's architect, that was exposed by the Umbrella Corporation to a number of experiments and viruses at the Arklay Laboratory. You can check it out below:

(Photo: IGN/Screen Gems)

Here's the synopsis for the movie, in case you missed it:

"Once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, the townspeople are forever…changed…and a small group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night."

As noted above, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is scheduled to release on November 24th. The movie was written and directed by Johannes Roberts and stars Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy, Nathan Dales as Brad Vickers, Marina Mazepa as Lisa Trevor, and Neal McDonough as Dr. William Birkin. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Resident Evil movie reboot right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of the upcoming Resident Evil movie so far? Do the new first-look images make you excited to check it out when it releases later this year? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!