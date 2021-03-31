Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Delayed By Sony

✖

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City has been pushed back to November 24th, 2021. The live-action reboot was initially scheduled for a September 3rd release, but has been officially moved by Sony and Screen Gems. While that news will likely come as a disappointment for some fans of the series, it will still arrive this year, as the franchise celebrates the 25th anniversary of the original Resident Evil game. The film will apparently feature an adaptation of sorts of the first two games in the series. As of this writing, Sony has not given an official reason for the delay.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is being directed by Johannes Roberts and produced by Robert Kulzer. The film will star Kaya Scodelario (Claire Redfield,) Robbie Amell, (Chris Redfield), Hannah John-Kamen (Jill Valentine), Avan Jogia (Leon S. Kennedy), Tom Hopper (Albert Wesker), Chad Rook (Richard Aiken), and Neal McDonough (William Birkin).

