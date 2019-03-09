Respawn Has Banned Over 355,000 ‘Apex Legends’ Cheaters

With over 50 million Legends taking to Respawn Entertainment‘s free-to-play battle royale adventure, there were bound to be a few cheaters. In fact, as of a recent statement from the devs, there have been over 355,000 Apex Legends cheaters banned since launch.

In a post on Reddit, Respawn noted the absurd amount of players who were going about playing the wrong way, and that they are indeed working to improve their operation. “As of today we’ve banned over 355K players on PC through Easy-Anti-Cheat,” Respawn said.

“The service works but the fight against cheaters is an ongoing war that we’ll need to continue to adapt to and be very vigilant about fighting. We take cheating very seriously and care deeply about the health of Apex Legends for all players.

“We are working on improvements to combat cheaters and we’re going to have to be pretty secretive about our plans. Cheaters are crafty and we don’t want them to see us coming.”

Seeing as they were able to keep Apex Legends under wraps for the most part until its surprise launch, we imagine they’ll be able to handle a few crafty cheaters. While they are keeping things quiet, however, the devs were willing to disclose a few details regarding how they’ll be cracking down on those playing the incorrect way. Here’s what they offered up:

We are reaching out and working directly with experts, both within and outside of EA, in this area that we can learn from.

Scaling up our anti-cheat team so we have more dedicated resources.

We are adding a report feature on PC to report cheaters in game that goes directly to Easy-Anti-Cheat.

In the same post, the devs also addressed the crashed that some players have been experiencing and how they will be working with AMD just like they did with Nvidia to ensure everyone has a great time playing Apex Legends. They also mentioned a possible reconnect feature, which you can read more about right here.

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about all of this? Have you been encountering many cheaters in Apex Legends? Are you glad to see Respawn staying on top of things? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up on Twitter @anarkE7!

