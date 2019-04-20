Respawn Explains Why ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Is a Single-Player Game

Respawn Entertainment’s upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game is a single-player adventure, so don’t expect to be running around with other Jedi or having some player get the drop on you while you’re going about your business. The confirmation that it’d be only single-player would obviously disappoint those who were hoping for at least some kind of multiplayer component, but Respawn’s narrative lead for the new game said a single-player story was the way to go to best deliver their Star Wars experience.

Fallen Order was officially unveiled during the Star Wars Celebration at Chicago when the first trailer for the game was released, and it was during that same event when Respawn’s narrative lead Aaron Contreras was interviewed by Inside Xbox. Contreras opened his talk in the video below by explaining why a single-player experience was the right route for Fallen Order.

“When we look at Star Wars and we look at what people want out of a Jedi-focused game, it’s the story,” Contreras said. “It’s the battle of light and darkness, it’s falling in love with a character and the setting in a world or worlds inside Star Wars and just going on an amazing adventure. And we felt we could best serve that demand with a single-player game that really just let players kind of immerse themselves inside Star Wars.”

Some who lean towards multiplayer experiences may be holding out for some chance of their being an online component like that in Fallen Order, but previous comments from Respawn say that’s not happening. Fallen Order has no multiplayer feature, Respawn said, and it also has no microtransactions. It’s also shaken off some of the other typical features of many games nowadays by not having DLC which means it also won’t have any need for a season pass.

We haven’t seen any gameplay yet of Fallen Order, but more on that should be heard in June.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on November 15th.

