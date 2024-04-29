Returnal Developer Housemarque Teases Mysterious Announcement Coming Tomorrow

Housemarque, the PlayStation studio that most recently released Returnal, has teased a new announcement that will come about in the next day. Following the release of Returnal back in 2021, Housemarque has been incredibly quiet. As a result of this silence, fans have continued to wonder about what the studio might look to create next for PlayStation 5. And while it's not certain that such a reveal will be happening tomorrow, Housemarque seems to have something to reveal that's associated with Returnal.

Shared on Housemarque's official X (or Twitter) account today, the studio posted an image of a pair of eyes that seems to reside upon shattered glass. A caption for the photo wasn't provided, but the word "tomorrow" does appear in the image itself. Fans were quick to deduce that the eyes are identical to the ones of Selene, who is the main protagonist from Returnal. As a result, this tease very much seems to be tied to Returnal in some manner, but whether or not it's related to new DLC or content for the game isn't known.

It's worth noting that this tease from Housemarque happens to come one day before the third anniversary of Returnal. Originally, the game launched on April 30, 2021, for PlayStation 5 before later coming to PC in early 2023. Given that this anniversary is happening tomorrow, it's apparent that Housemarque is looking to celebrate the occasion in some way, perhaps in the form of new content for the title.

Naturally, some fans have already started to wonder if this tease from Housemarque could lead to the reveal of Returnal 2. By all accounts, Returnal has been one of the most popular and successful games ever released by Housemarque, so a sequel is very much feasible. Still, I have doubts about a follow-up entry being teased in this manner as its reveal would more than likely be announced by PlayStation during a State of Play or PS Showcase event. Either way, we won't have much longer left to find out what exactly is happening here.

What do you think about this new tease from Housemarque in relation to Returnal? And will you have any interest in returning to Returnal if there is new content that hits the game soon? Be sure to let me know all of your own thoughts over on social media at @MooreMan12.