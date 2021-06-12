Riders Republic Release Date Revealed in New Trailer

Today during Ubisoft Forward 2021, Ubisoft released a new trailer and look at Riders Republic, its open-world extreme sports game that it first revealed back at last year's Ubisoft Forward. And in addition to providing a new look at the game, Ubisoft also provided a release date -- September 2, 2021 -- for the game that was originally scheduled to release earlier this year before it was delayed alongside most of Ubisoft's lineup.

Since the last we saw the game, it doesn't look very different. Meanwhile, if it looks a lot like an evolution of Steep, it's because it comes from the same developer, Ubisoft Annecy.

"Live out the rider’s fantasy as you roam free in a huge, vibrant open world, always buzzing with other players around you," reads an official pitch of the game. "Immerse yourself in iconic American national parks including Bryce Canyon, Yosemite Valley, Mammoth Mountain… all mashed up for you to shred! Squad up with your friends and compete in a wide range of multiplayer modes: feel the rush of downhill races, dominate maps in team vs team competitions, or give it your best shot in epic mass player-versus-player races with more than 50 other players.'

Riders Republic will be available via the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Google Stadia when it releases worldwide later this year.

For more coverage on the Ubisoft game and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, all of the latest leaks, and all of the latest deals -- click here.

Make the Most of Next-Generation Gameplay – Riders Republic will run at 60 frames per second on next-generation consoles and display more than 50 players simultaneously live on screen. With the game’s very intuitive character and camera control combined with an innovative trick system, all players, casual and hardcore, will have the chance to experience untapped joy from the very beginning.

– Riders Republic will run at 60 frames per second on next-generation consoles and display more than 50 players simultaneously live on screen. With the game’s very intuitive character and camera control combined with an innovative trick system, all players, casual and hardcore, will have the chance to experience untapped joy from the very beginning. From snowy mountains to arid canyons, ride through some of the most magnificent destinations on earth: the American National Parks. Bryce Canyon, Yosemite Valley, Sequoia Park, Zion, Canyonlands, Mammoth Mountain and Grand Teton have all been faithfully transposed and mashed up together to create the most unique and lively playground. Gather in a vibrant social hub and meet a wild community of fellow riders.

Play With or Against Your Friends in Insane Multiplayer Modes – Enjoy a full-fledge multiplayer experience with a wide variety of modes.

Enjoy a full-fledge multiplayer experience with a wide variety of modes. Manage Your Career and Make it to the Top of the Ladder – Create and shape your own rider through evolutive, progression-based gear and define every aspect of your avatar. Whether you want to be the best snowboarder alive or the fastest thing on two wheels, everything is possible. Make a name for yourself in a variety of sports, rise to the top of the leaderboard in career mode and sign with legendary sponsors from a wide range of outdoor action sports.

