Riders Republic Announced by Ubisoft for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC
Today, during Ubisoft Forward, the French games maker announced a brand new game coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. More specifically, Ubisoft has revealed Riders Republic, an MMO outdoor sports game from Ubisoft Annecy, the team behind Steep. In addition to revealing the game, Ubisoft also announced a release date: February 25, 2021.
To accompany this news, Ubisoft also revealed two new trailers. The first is a cinematic trailer, while the other is a "game preview" trailer that offers a better look at what the game will actually look like and play like.
Below, you can check out both of these new trailers, plus a meaty look at some gameplay footage:
"Live out the rider’s fantasy as you roam free in a huge, vibrant open world, always buzzing with other players around you," reads an official pitch of the game. "Immerse yourself in iconic American national parks including Bryce Canyon, Yosemite Valley, Mammoth Mountain… all mashed up for you to shred! Squad up with your friends and compete in a wide range of multiplayer modes: feel the rush of downhill races, dominate maps in team vs team competitions, or give it your best shot in epic mass player-versus-player races with more than 50 other players.
Riders Republic is set to release worldwide on February, 25 2021 via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. Below, you can continue to read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:
- Jump into a Mass Social Playground – From snowy mountains to arid canyons, ride through some of the most magnificent destinations on earth: the American National Parks. Bryce Canyon, Yosemite Valley, Sequoia Park, Zion, Canyonlands, Mammoth Mountain and Grand Teton have all been faithfully transposed and mashed up together to create the most unique and lively playground. Gather in a vibrant social hub and meet a wild community of fellow riders.
- Play With or Against Your Friends in Insane Multiplayer Modes – Enjoy a full-fledged multiplayer experience with a wide variety of modes: Competitive Races and Trick Challenges, Mass Starts, Community Jams, Multiplayer Arenas, and Online Cups.
- Manage Your Career and Make it to the Top of the Ladder – Create and shape your own rider through evolutive, progression-based gear and define every aspect of your avatar. Whether you want to be the best snowboarder alive or the fastest thing on two wheels, everything is possible. Make a name for yourself in a variety of sports, rise to the top of the leaderboard in career mode and sign with legendary sponsors from a wide range of outdoor action sports.
- Make the Most of Next-Generation Gameplay – Riders Republic will run at 60 frames per second on next-generation consoles and display more than 50 players simultaneously live on screen. With the game’s very intuitive character and camera control combined with an innovative trick system, all players, casual and hardcore, will have the chance to experience untapped joy from the very beginning.