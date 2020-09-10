Riders Republic Announced by Ubisoft for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC

✖

Today, during Ubisoft Forward, the French games maker announced a brand new game coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. More specifically, Ubisoft has revealed Riders Republic, an MMO outdoor sports game from Ubisoft Annecy, the team behind Steep. In addition to revealing the game, Ubisoft also announced a release date: February 25, 2021.

To accompany this news, Ubisoft also revealed two new trailers. The first is a cinematic trailer, while the other is a "game preview" trailer that offers a better look at what the game will actually look like and play like.

Below, you can check out both of these new trailers, plus a meaty look at some gameplay footage:

"Live out the rider’s fantasy as you roam free in a huge, vibrant open world, always buzzing with other players around you," reads an official pitch of the game. "Immerse yourself in iconic American national parks including Bryce Canyon, Yosemite Valley, Mammoth Mountain… all mashed up for you to shred! Squad up with your friends and compete in a wide range of multiplayer modes: feel the rush of downhill races, dominate maps in team vs team competitions, or give it your best shot in epic mass player-versus-player races with more than 50 other players.

Riders Republic is set to release worldwide on February, 25 2021 via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. Below, you can continue to read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: