Ring Fit Adventure Sellouts Continue to Frustrate Nintendo Switch Owners
Back in the days of the Nintendo Wii, Wii Fit could be really difficult to come by. The fitness game proved to be a huge hit with the platform's casual crowd, and sellouts were all too frequent. The latest fitness game developed by Nintendo is Ring Fit Adventure, and finding a copy of the game seems to be even more difficult than it was back then. Ring Fit Adventure offers a bizarre blend of exercise with RPG gameplay, but it's proven to be one of the hottest titles on Nintendo Switch. Stores have been slowly getting more stock of the game, but it continues to sell out quite quickly. It's good news for Nintendo, but it's definitely causing frustration among Switch owners!
Have you had a hard time finding Ring Fit Adventure? Does the exercise RPG appeal to you? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what Switch owners are saying about Ring Fit Adventure!
Easier said than done, sadly.
I just want to buy ring fit adventure...— CleverBug (@CleverDoesStuff) June 9, 2020
Supply doesn't seem to be meeting demand.
THREE TIMES TODAY
THREE TIMES TODAY I got a notification that Ring Fit Adventure was finally in stock. I had it added to my cart, was about to confirm, and boom, stock gone. The universe hates me right now.— 🌸 s h y l e e 🌸 (@candieskulls) June 9, 2020
Make one mistake at check-out and it's gone.
It figures that when I finally am able to purchase a copy of Ring Fit Adventure for my family, I enter in the wrong shipping address.— Jim Avery (@TheSoundDefense) June 9, 2020
It's definitely frustrating.
How did ring fit adventure sell out so damn fast bruh— BlackDudeGamer🤘🏾💯 (@BlackDudeGamer1) June 9, 2020
Checkout bots have been a big problem when it comes to Switch.
If you thought you were going to beat the scripted bots to purchasing ring fit adventure, you’re more delusional than thinking you could get a good workout with it.
😭— Joe P. (@Joe_M_Puccio) June 9, 2020
The struggle is real.
One website had 440 units of Nintendo's Ring Fit Adventure at 2:25pm and they were all gone by 2:40pm. Damn bots.— Paul (@banjosworld) June 9, 2020
Options are pretty limited, at the moment.
How long has Ring Fit Adventure been out of stock and where can I get one without getting ripped off?— Meow T. Wood 🌈 (@matttwood) June 9, 2020
There might be a light at the end of the tunnel!
For those interested, seems Ring Fit Adventure is coming back into stock. Snagged a copy and I’m looking forward to my impending broken body =D— World’s Most Giant Doctor (@ExMuffins) June 9, 2020
