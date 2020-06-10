Ring Fit Adventure Sellouts Continue to Frustrate Nintendo Switch Owners

Back in the days of the Nintendo Wii, Wii Fit could be really difficult to come by. The fitness game proved to be a huge hit with the platform's casual crowd, and sellouts were all too frequent. The latest fitness game developed by Nintendo is Ring Fit Adventure, and finding a copy of the game seems to be even more difficult than it was back then. Ring Fit Adventure offers a bizarre blend of exercise with RPG gameplay, but it's proven to be one of the hottest titles on Nintendo Switch. Stores have been slowly getting more stock of the game, but it continues to sell out quite quickly. It's good news for Nintendo, but it's definitely causing frustration among Switch owners!

