RoboCop: Rogue City Gameplay Trailer Released, Peter Weller to Reprise Role

RoboCop: Rogue City publisher Nacon and developer Teyon have released a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming video game based on the classic movie franchise. In addition to showing off the first significant look at the title, it was also revealed that it will specifically be released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC in June 2023. When it was first announced last year, no specific consoles were attached and it had a broader window of 2023. But perhaps most importantly, the new trailer revealed that Peter Weller will be reprising his role as the eponymous RoboCop.

More specifically, Weller is performing voiceover work on the game. In the trailer, which you can check out embedded below, Weller can be heard reciting the iconic line, "Dead or alive, you're coming with me!" While the announcement doesn't explicitly say it's using his likeness, the brief moment of footage that includes the voiceover seems to indicate that his likeness is, in fact, being used.

Welcome to Detroit; crime runs rampant, the city on the edge of ruin. As things descend further into chaos, you are the solution, a cyborg officer, Robocop. And it wouldn't feel right without Peter Weller reprising this role.



Become the RoboCop in June 2023. #NaconConnect pic.twitter.com/T27bE4ASRQ — RoboCop: Rogue City (@RoboCopRC) July 7, 2022

"We're delighted to be teaming up with MGM to offer a new vision of a popular franchise that was created over 30 years ago," said Alain Falc, CEO of NACON, as part of the initial announcement last year. "This game is the perfect fit to pursue our aim of offering different gaming experiences to the widest possible audience."

"Become the iconic part man, part machine, all cop hero as you attempt to bring justice to the dangerous, crime-ridden streets of Old Detroit," the official description of RoboCop: Rogue City reads in part. "Armed with your trusty Auto-9, factory-built strength, years of experience on the force and a variety of tools at your disposal, you will fight forces seeking to destroy the city you call home in an all new first-person, explosive hunt for the truth. You have the power to decide how to fulfil prime directives in your own way, but as the story unfolds proceed with caution because corruption and greed know no limits."

As noted above, RoboCop: Rogue City is set to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC in June 2023. It is being developed by Teyon and published by Nacon. You can check out all of our previous coverage of RoboCop in general right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of RoboCop: Rogue City so far? Are you excited to learn Weller is returning to voice the iconic character? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!