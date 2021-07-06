Publisher NACON and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) have announced a new RoboCop video game, RoboCop: Rogue City, based on the first three RoboCop movies. According to the announcement, RoboCop: Rogue City is a first-person shooter and will include a new story where players take on the role of Alex Murphy. It is being developed by Teyon, and is currently planned to release in 2023 for unspecific console and PC platforms. The first teaser trailer released alongside the announcement, which you can check out above, doesn't really give anything further away, but it does tease what to expect.

Teyon, if you are not already familiar, is the developer behind 2019's Terminator: Resistance. According to Metacritic, the highest average score across the platforms it released for is a 60 on PC. An "enhanced" version released for the PlayStation 5 earlier this year and only managed a 61 on Metacritic. Previous work isn't necessarily reflective of how RoboCop: Rogue City will turn out, but it is worth noting that the reception to the most notable video game from the developer was middling at best.

Become the iconic hero whose part man, part machine, all cop as you attempt to bring justice to the dangerous, crime-ridden streets of Old Detroit in RoboCop: Rogue City.@RoboCopRC is coming in 2023 to consoles and PC! pic.twitter.com/MzfLpD4FCQ — Nacon at #NaconConnect (@Nacon) July 6, 2021

"We're delighted to be teaming up with MGM to offer a new vision of a popular franchise that was created over 30 years ago," said Alain Falc, CEO of NACON, as part of the announcement. "This game is the perfect fit to pursue our aim of offering different gaming experiences to the widest possible audience."

"We’re very much looking forward to collaborating with NACON and Teyon to bring one of MGM’s most timeless I.P.’s back to gaming platforms with a brand-new story," said Robert Marick, Executive Vice President Global Consumer Products and Experiences, at MGM, as part of the same announcement. "The film is known for gripping action and complex storytelling, and we are excited for RoboCop fans to experience this first hand through the game."

As noted above, RoboCop: Rogue City is currently intended to release in 2023 for unspecific console and PC platforms. It is being developed by Teyon and published by NACON. You can check out all of our previous coverage of RoboCop in general right here.

What do you think of Teyon and NACON announcing a new RoboCop video game? Have you played Terminator: Resistance? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!