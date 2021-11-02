Rocket League Adding the BMW M240i

Later this week, Rocket League fans will get a chance to purchase the BMW M240i in the game. The car is set to arrive on November 4th, and the purchase will set players back 1100 Credits. The car will be accompanied by BMW M240i Wheels, a Thundernight Metallic Decal, a United In Rivalry Animated Decal (which changes color when the car goes supersonic), and a BMW Player Banner. Players can celebrate BMW’s German heritage with the accompanying Bavarian Hat Topper, which is also included. The car can be customized using non-licensed items from the game, but the BMW M240i Wheels can only be used with thiscar.

To build hype for today’s announcement, Psyonix and BMW released an all-new trailer for the BMW M240i. The video can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The car marks the first BMW release in the game, and it will be interesting to see if more are added in the future. In fact, the Tweet above has already led to some fans requesting more BMW vehicles in the future! For now, fans will just have to wait and see what happens, but it seems like there would be no shortage of cars to choose from.

It’s impossible to say what BMW might add to the game next, but it’s obvious the two companies aren’t finished collaborating. In fact, Psyonix has announced that BMW will be the title sponsor of the Rocket League Championship Series’ second regional tournament in the European circuit. The BMW Rocket League Open will start November 5th, just one day after the release of the BMW M240i, and will run through November 7th. Prior to those festivities, fans can also check out the BMW Freestyle Series, which will start November 4th, and finish on Sunday after the Open’s second semifinal match. Fans can check out the festivities on the official Rocket League channels on Twitch and YouTube.

Rocket League is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

