Rocket League Birthday Ball Event Live

Hard as it might be to believe, Rocket League's 8th anniversary is just around the corner. To celebrate the occasion, Psyonix and Epic Games are hosting a Birthday Ball event, which is live in the game right now, and will run through July 12th. During the event, players can look forward to two Limited Time Modes: Super Cube (through July 5th) and Beach Ball (July 5th through July 12th). Psyonix is treating the game's birthday as a formal affair, and the Rocket League Item Shop will also be filled with black and white colored options. Players can expect the following:

June 28 – July 5: Titanium White Fennec (800 Credits)

(800 Credits) June 28 – July 1: Storm Watch: Noire Decal (2000 Credits)

(2000 Credits) July 2 – July 3: Huntress Formal Fennec Decal (300 Credits)

(300 Credits) July 4 – July 5: Startrack: Noire Boost (400 Credits)

(400 Credits) July 6 – July 7: Battle-Cars Anniversary Cake: Noire Topper (200 Credits)

(200 Credits) July 7 – July 8: Cupcake Anniversary: Noire Antenna (300 Credits)

(300 Credits) July 10 – July 11: Party Time: Noire Goal Explosion (2000 Credits)

In addition, players can also look forward to a number of Challenge Rewards. These include an 8th Birthday Crown Player Banner, 8th Birthday Avatar Border, Golden Egg '23, Hemi Birthday Player Anthem, Waned Flame Boost, and Waned Flame Trail. Players will be able to earn up to five Golden Eggs in total, and these will unlock items from the Champions Series 1–4.

For those unfamiliar with Super Cube, the LTM transforms the ball into a cube, making things a bit more challenging. Meanwhile, Beach Ball changes the way the ball bounces, as it "curves through the air when you hit it," according to Psyonix. Both of these LTMs have been offered in the past, but for players that enjoyed them previously, or those that missed out the first time, this is the perfect opportunity to revisit them. As the name implies, these modes won't be around forever, so players will want to take advantage while they're offered!

Are you planning to check out Rocket League's Birthday Ball event? Which of these LTMs are you more excited about? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!