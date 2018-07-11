Cross-Platform Rocket League Parties Coming This Summer

Rocket League’s cross-platform support is coming to different platforms this summer with Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC players able to party up while they play together.

The cross-party functionality was discussed yesterday in the latest episode of Inside Xbox, a weekly series full of Xbox announcements. Scott Rudi, game director for Rocket League, came on during the show to talk about everything that Psyonix has planned for the game during the summer. After mentioning the new Jurassic Car Pack and the anniversary event that’s going on right now, Rudi discussed what’s planned beyond the recent events.

“There are a lot of other great things coming to Rocket League later in the summer,” Rudi said. “You’ll be able to party up with your friends on PC or Nintendo Switch using our new Rocket ID system, also known as cross-platform parties. We’re revamping how you level up to make it more rewarding, and we’re also introducing a new system called Rocket Pass to give you more ways to earn items in-game.”

Back in May, Psyonix unveiled a roadmap for Rocket League that extended into the summer. The cross-party feature was included in the roadmap at the time with the plans saying that players will “register an in-game ID that is a combination of a name with a unique code, like Scarab#7777” so that they can be found no matter what platform they’re on. There wasn’t any mention of which platforms the feature would be available for though, but with cross-play enabled between players on the Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, it was expected that the feature would come to these players. It’s been confirmed now that Psyonix mentioned it during the latest Inside Xbox episode with the PlayStation 4 platform still nowhere to be found.

Cross-party play was just a side note of the Rocket League discussions during Inside Xbox though. The real news was that the soc-car game was being added to the Xbox Game Pass along with Warhammer: Vermintide 2.

“The Xbox Game Pass catalog continues to grow this week, thanks to the addition of a couple of awesome titles,” the recap of Inside Xbox said. “First up, the much-loved Rocket League, which blends elements of soccer, racing, and demolition derbies together to create a wonderful whole, hits Xbox Game Pass today. Then, tomorrow, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 brings its mix of over-the-top gore and first-person hacking and slashing to the service.”

Rocket League is now available for free for Xbox Game Pass subscribers with cross-platform parties coming later this summer.