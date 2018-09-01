Rocket League’s ‘Rocket Pass’ Coming September 5

Psyonix has announced that its long-awaited and highly-anticipated “Rocket Pass” will finally be coming to Rocket League next week on September 5.

For those that don’t know: Rocket League‘s Rocket Pass was announced earlier this year as part of the game’s larger progression system update. If you play Fortnite, think of its Battle Pass, because that’s essentially what the Rocket Pass is.

The Rocket Pass comes in two versions, a free one and a premium one, with the latter offering more items and perks in return for your cash.

The premium version can be unlocked at any time for 10 keys, and you can tier up it quicker by using additional keys. Said pass includes over 70 rewards, featuring cars, wheels, goal explosions, XP bonuses, keys, and more. Meanwhile, the free version includes only 29 rewards.

You can read more about Rocket Pass, here.

I’ve easily racked up over a 1,000 hours in Rocket League since its launch back in the summer of 2015. It’s not only my favorite game this generation, but my second favorite game of all-time. That said, unlike many other multiplayer games that suck away countless years of my life, Rocket League does so strictly based off its gameplay loop, which is awesome. However, it’s not a great payment model for Psyonix.

While Rocket League has made untold money for the formerly very small independent developer, it previously undercut its earnings with a very poor, bare-bones progression system that isn’t engaging, but more importantly, doesn’t encourage players to keep coming back. It appears the Rocket Pass is the solution to that. And while it seems like a solution envisioned from within the trends of similar games, it is a very welcomed edition.

Rocket League is available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking here.

And as always, hit that the comments section and let us know your thoughts, and even your hot-takes. Is the Rocket Pass a good addition to the game? If you stopped playing previously, is it enough to bring you back in?