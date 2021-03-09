Rocket League Season 2 Gets Extended, Competitive Rewards Revealed

✖

Rocket League’s music-themed Season 2 was scheduled to end soon, but it’s now been extended into April. Psyonix announced this week that Rocket League’s Season 2 will now be ending on April 7th which means players have just under a month left to take part in the seasonal events and to work towards prizes like the Season 2 Competitive Rewards being given out at the end of the season. Those very rewards were revealed in the season’s extension announcement to detail exactly what players can expect on April 7th based on how high they climbed in the current season.

A reason for the season’s extension wasn’t given in the announcement post, but the season’s been extended regardless. Once the season concludes, players can look forward to Boosts as their rewards from the game’s Competitive mode with those Boosts increasing in rarities for players at the higher ranks.

BREAKING NEWS 🚨: Season 2 has been extended to April 7. That means you have some extra time to unlock your outstanding Season Challenges and hit your dream Rank to earn your Season 2 Competitive Rewards!https://t.co/bQszZFS4Ob pic.twitter.com/6QONuvt3TJ — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) March 9, 2021

“Speaking of which, it's time to reveal the latest Competitive Rewards,” Psyonix said after confirming the season’s extension. “If you haven't already guessed by the image above, the Rewards for Season 2 are new Boosts! Players will earn their Rewards at the beginning of Season 3. If you're unfamiliar with how Competitive Season Rewards are earned, you must complete your placement matches to receive a Rank, and then fulfill the appropriate Season Reward Level (10 wins for each Rank beginning with Bronze).”

The rewards planned for the different Competitive Ranks can be found below. As illustrated in the breakdown, if you achieve a particular rank during the season and earn that rank’s rewards, you’ll get all the rewards for the ranks under it as well in case there’s a different Boost you prefer.

Rocket League Season 2 Competitive Rewards

Bronze I or higher – Season 2 – Bronze Boost

Silver I or higher – Season 2 – Silver Boost + lower Boost

Gold I or higher – Season 2 – Gold Boost + lower Boosts

Platinum I or higher – Season 2 – Platinum Boost + lower Boosts

Diamond I or higher – Season 2 – Diamond Boost + lower Boosts

Champion I or higher – Season 2 – Champion Boost + lower Boosts

Grand Champion I – Season 2 – Grand Champion Boost + lower Boosts

Supersonic Legend – Season 2 – Supersonic Legend Boost + lower Boosts

Rocket League Season 2 will end on April 7th, so look forward to more details on Season 3 between now and then.