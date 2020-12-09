Rocket League Season 2 Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Rocket League Season 2 is live on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch alongside a new update complete with patch notes. With Season 2, there's also now a new Rocket Pass that features the new R3MX car, which is said to use the "Hybrid" hitbox. On top of this, Season 1 Competitive Rewards have been dished out, a new arena dubbed Neon Fields has been added, and Player Anthems are now available as well.

With Player Anthems, players can customize their goal celebrations with any song pulled from the game's library. That said, if you're not interested in hearing Monstercat with every goal, you don't have to. Not only is the feature optional, but you can turn it off completely, which means you won't hear other player's music either.

As for whether or not the update requires a download, is unclear. And because this is unclear, it's also unclear what the file size is if there's a required download. That said, what we do have are the patch notes, which you can check out below:

SEASON 2

Live Now

Season 2 is live on all platforms

Season 2 Rocket Pass, featuring the new R3MX car, has begun

R3MX uses the ‘Hybrid’ hitbox

Tournaments

Season 2 Tournaments are now available

New Tournament Rewards and Titles have been added

Tournament player population cap has been significantly increased

We will continue to add more capacity and additional support per region over time

Changes and Updates

Previewing an item when a Tournament finishes will no longer hide a player’s Tournament Summary



The Tournaments card no longer says “Joinable” after the player has signed up



“Checking In...” message now has a clear time-out state

Challenges

Stage 1 Challenges for Season 2 are now live

Players now need to complete 22 or more of 24 Challenges to earn the Season Challenge Reward

Competitive

Season 2 Competitive has begun

3v3 Standard: This season’s soft reset will be less aggressive than Season 1 Grand Champion and Supersonic Legend Ranks in 3v3 Standard will be slightly easier to reach

Rumble: Champion I and higher Ranks will be slightly tougher to reach

NEW CONTENT

New Arena: Neon Fields

‘Neon Fields’ has been added to the Online Playlists rotation, and can also be used in Private Matches and Free Play

The new Arena interacts with Rocket League Radio, and Player Anthems for all players in a match

Player Anthems

Player Anthems are a new customization option that let you play your favorite music from the Rocket League soundtrack at key moments during a match. Players Anthems play when you: Score a goal Make an Epic Save Earn MVP honors

To use a Player Anthem, go to Profile > Choose Player Anthem

Under Settings > Audio > Player Anthems, there are three choices: Always On: Plays during matches and in Free Play Matches Only: Only plays during matches Off: Turns off your anthem and anthems from other players

Player Anthem volume is controlled by ‘Music - Gameplay’ under Settings > Audio

Five Player Anthems are now available to all players from the Rocket League Soundtrack Vol. 1: ‘We Speak Chinese’ by Mike Ault and Abandoned Carnival ‘Love Thru The Night’ (feat. Morgan Perry) by Mike Ault ‘I Can Be’ (feat. Crysta) by Mike Ault ‘Flying Forever’ (feat. Morgan Perry) by Mike Ault ‘Angel Wings’ (feat. Avianna Acid) by Mike Ault



Season 1 Competitive Rewards

Season 1 Competitive has ended. Season Reward Items and Titles will be awarded for your highest Rank achieved during the season, and successful completion of the appropriate Season Reward Levels.

Season 1 Rewards are custom, non-tradeable, universal Decals Bronze I or higher: ‘S1 - Bronze’ Silver I or higher: ‘S1 - Silver’ Gold I or higher: ‘S1 - Gold’ Platinum I or higher: ‘S1 - Platinum’ Diamond I or higher: ‘S1 - Diamond’ Champion I or higher: ‘S1 - Champion’ Grand Champion I or higher: ‘S1 - Grand Champion’ Supersonic Legend: ‘S1 - Supersonic Legend’

Grand Champion Titles (in Crimson text) Competitive Grand Champion: "S1 GRAND CHAMPION" Rumble Grand Champion: "S1 RNG CHAMP" Hoops Grand Champion: "S1 DUNK MASTER" Snow Day Grand Champion: "S1 BLIZZARD WIZARD" Dropshot Grand Champion: "S1 FLOOR DESTROYER"

Supersonic Legend Titles (in Titanium White text) Competitive: "S1 SUPERSONIC LEGEND" Rumble: "S1 RNGENIUS" Hoops: "S1 LEGENDARY BALLER" Snow Day: "S1 ICE TITAN" Dropshot: "S1 TILE ANNIHILATOR"



Rocket League is available via the PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch.