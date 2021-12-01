Rocket League Sideswipe Now Available for Free

Epic Games has announced that Rocket League Sideswipe is now available to download for free on iOS and Android devices! The mobile spin-off offers players the chance to participate in both head-to-head and 2v2 online matches. Announced back in March, Sideswipe was created specifically for the mobile format. Some mobile fans might have preferred a full port of Rocket League, but this should give players a worthwhile option that won’t feel like a compromise. While the touch screen controls should prove easy to learn, the game also supports controller options, as well.

A trailer for Rocket League Sideswipe can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Rocket League Sideswipe.



Now Available Worldwide on iOS and Android. pic.twitter.com/LL5qUjdoCl — Rocket League Sideswipe (@RLSideswipe) November 29, 2021

Rocket League Sideswipe has been out for a very short time, but reception to the game seems pretty strong, thus far! On social media, a number of players have praised the game’s simplicity, and some are already arguing that they like it better than the real thing. There have been some complaints of course, but those have mostly related to small server issues, as well as difficulties locating the game on the Google Play Store and App Store (apparently, there are a lot of Rocket League knock-offs). However, some problems are to be expected during the launch window for any online game, and these seem to be minor quibbles. Hopefully, Psyonix and Epic Games will continue to fine-tune things so players can enjoy the game to the fullest.

The original Rocket League released in 2015, and quickly found itself a passionate audience. A lot has changed since those early days, as the game has seen a number of licensed cars, as well as famous vehicles based on popular franchises, such as Batman and Ghostbusters. It remains to be seen whether Rocket League Sideswipe can manage the same longevity as its predecessor, and if the game will offer similar licensed content. Both will likely depend on players embracing the game, so for now, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens!

