Rockstar Games Just Started a Record Label

Rockstar Games today announced CircoLoco Records, a brand-new record label the company has created in partnership with CircoLoco that will showcase underground dance music. The new label will release a series of EPs leading into a compilation album, Monday Dreamin', beginning June 4th with Monday Dreamin' Blue. The first EP will include tracks from Sama' Abdulhadi, Kerri Chandler, Rampa, Seth Troxler, and a new Dixon remix of Deichkind’s "Autonom."

CircoLoco Records will continue to release new EPs on a weekly basis until the Monday Dreamin' compilation drops in full on July 9th and "Lumartes" by Seth Troxler from the first EP is available right now. While the full details of exactly what songs will be included on future EPs has not yet been released, it was announced that they will also include new music from DJ Moodymann, Carl Craig, Luciano, Lost Souls of Saturn & TOKiMONSTA, Red Axes, and more. You can check out the artwork released of the compilation album below:

Introducing CircoLoco Records, a brand-new record label created in partnership with @circolocoibiza, one of the most recognized brands in modern dance music. First EP coming June 4th: https://t.co/87HKdJAGEh pic.twitter.com/QMB2lOZ4df — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 24, 2021

"Music has always been a fundamental part of Rockstar Games — from the championing of underground artists and scenes across our titles, to the meticulously curated radio stations of the Grand Theft Auto series and the introduction of fully-realized digital nightclubs in Grand Theft Auto Online with the After Hours update, as well as expanding the possibilities for in-game social spaces and music discovery with the release of The Cayo Perico Heist," the press release announcing the new record label reads in part. "Now, we’re further fusing the physical and digital worlds of entertainment by teaming with CircoLoco — creators of some of the world’s biggest and most influential real world parties and one of the most recognized brands in modern dance music — to create a brand-new record label, CircoLoco Records."

While music has absolutely been part of the Grand Theft Auto series for years and years, it has played an even bigger role in Grand Theft Auto Online. Grand Theft Auto Online, which is often referred to as simply GTA Online, is the online multiplayer component that released alongside Grand Theft Auto V back in 2013. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions are scheduled to launch this year. It continues to receive free updates that range in size and significance but maintains a large playerbase. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Grand Theft Auto Online right here.

