Superman Video Game Imagined in Unreal Engine 5

Someone has imagined what a Superman game could look like in Unreal Engine 5. Superman is a character that seems prime for a video game, but no developer has properly capitalized on that. Sure, he has appeared in the Injustice games and will be a villain in the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game, but he hasn’t had his own game since Superman Returns in 2006. In the last decade, the likes of Batman and Spider-Man have gotten amazing AAA games that prove it’s possible to make these icons playable without compromising on anything. Nonetheless, no one seems willing to take on the challenge of Superman.

Game developer and Twitter user @volodXYZ made a short video that demonstrated what a Superman game could look like thanks to the newly released Unreal Engine 5. Using a city and a character model, they were able to showcase how the character can move around the world at high speeds and navigate through tight corners. It’s only a small part of what a Superman game could be, but it’s a pivotal piece of the foundation. There have been other fans that have imagined what a Superman game could be over the years, but Unreal Engine 5 really ups the ante. Whether or not Warner Bros. will ever find a developer that’s willing or capable enough to see a Superman game through to the end remains to be seen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are a lot of expectations for a character like Superman, so it’s not super surprising that the character hasn’t had a solo video game in a while. There was a Superman game in development years ago, but it was unfortunately canceled. Warner Bros. has shifted its focus to other characters and if successful, maybe that could lead to a Superman game. On top of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Gotham Knights, Warner Bros. is also making a Wonder Woman video game which will utilize some mechanics from the Shadow of Mordor series.

Do you want to see a Superman game? Let us know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.