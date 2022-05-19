Roller Champions Finally Gets Release Date From Ubisoft

✖

Ubisoft's Roller Champions game now has a release date, the publisher announced this week. The free-to-play game will be out in just a matter of days with the roller derby PvP experience scheduled now to release on May 25th for the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. In the future, it'll be available on the Nintendo Switch, Stadia, and on mobile platforms.This follows a tease from late April where Ubisoft said the game had gone gold after a delay from not long ago pushed the game back.

The release date for the new game was formally announced on Wednesday courtesy of a cinematic trailer confirming the game's launch plans. The first season of content labeled as the "Kickoff Season" by Ubisoft will begin right when the game releases.

The wait has been long but the time has come!

Get ready to dive deep as we roll towards launch. pic.twitter.com/yZ3yQ8pPR7 — Roller Champions (@RollerChampions) May 18, 2022

Roller Champions was first announced back in 2019, and while it's been playable in various capacities over the years via tests ahead of its launch, this release has been a long time coming. Back when the game was delayed in March 2022, the developers said at the time that they appreciated the continued support but that the delay was inevitable after looking at "every possible scenario" and concluding that more development time was needed.

"We are hard at work for the wait to be worth your confidence in Roller Champions as the game is getting closer to launch every day," the announcement about the delay said. "We know that many of you have been following the development of the game for a while now and to showcase our appreciation of your continued support, we wanted to make sure you get this news first: Roller Champions will be releasing this late spring."

Accompanying the release date announcement was a dev stream featuring the game's creators to offer more information about the launch plans. A set of patch notes was released, too, to show what's changed from the time the game's been playable to its full launch that'll coincide with the Kickoff Season. You can read through those here.

Roller Champions will launch as a free-to-play game on May 25th for the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.