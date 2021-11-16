Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Gets a Surprise Release

Surprise! Riot Forge announced today that Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is now available for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam, GOG.com, and the Epic Games Store. Like, right now. The release of the title is a surprise announcement that came out of today’s Riot Forge Showcase that provided updates on the League of Legends-adjacent titles in development by outside developers like CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story and the also-now-released Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story.

If you are not familiar, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is a single-player turn-based role-playing video game by developer Airship Syndicate. It was first announced in late 2019 as the first League of Legends video game from a developer that was not Riot Games. The game sees players take control of iconic champions Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Yasuo, Ahri, and Pyke as they take on and attempt to defeat a common enemy: the Shadow Isles’ Ruined King himself, Viego. You can check out the launch trailer for Ruined King: A League of Legends Story below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/RiotForge/status/1460643071167717383

In addition to the standard release of the title, which costs $29.99, there is a digital Deluxe Edition available for $39.99 that includes Ruined Skins for the characters, the Ruination Starter Pack, and additional items. A physical Collector’s Edition is also available for $129.99 that includes an art book, an exclusive Joe Madureira sketch, a 12″ vinyl soundtrack, a cloth map of Bilgewater, a notebook and pen, and a Bilgewater mug.

As noted above, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is now available for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam, GOG.com, and the Epic Games Store for $29.99. The title is also set to release for the PlayStation 5and Xbox Series X|S “soon” with PS4 and Xbox One owners able to upgrade for free. For now, it is playable via backwards compatibility on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the newly released video game right here.

What do you think about Riot Forge surprising everyone with the release of Ruined King: A League of Legends Story? Are you interested in picking up the video game for yourself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!