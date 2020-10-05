New Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy Trailer Released

Fans finally got another trailer for Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy. There is so much going on in the world with movie theaters considering their options with films dropping out of their release dates. But, Free Guy is sticking to its guns with that December 11th date. Now, fans can get an even better look at what Ryan Reynolds and company are planning. Guy is in a computer game where he’s stuck to the script every day. But then, one day everything changes for him and a world of possibilities opens up. With Reynolds in the leading spot, you know there are going to be laughs. You can also see how the Deadpool star has become a sort of fixture in action efforts over the last couple of years with Hobbs & Shaw and numerous other cameos. Still, viewers are not going to turn down a new movie this year.

Shawn Levy is at the helm for Free Guy, and he’s excited for people to get to see the film.

"On a very literal level, Free Guy is about Guy, who's a bank teller. He works in a bank, and his bank gets robbed 17 times in a day, and eventually, he realizes that's weird and not normal," Levy told the Hollywood Reporter. "Ryan and I have talked about Free Guy as a superhero origin story without the cape and tights and the IP. If you were living in a video game and could master the system, your powers would be limitless."

Joe Keery is also along for the ride. He likened the film to The Truman Show and other takes on adjusted reality.

"That was one of the things that when friends would ask me what the movie was about, I would say, 'Yeah, it's Truman Show meets maybe a little Back to the Future in there, maybe a little Ready Player One in there,'" Keery shared. "Yeah, it was a real blessing working with Ryan, though. He's like, the nicest dude I've ever met in my entire life."

"There aren't so many films these days that aren't based on something else, and when I read it originally, that's just so appealing, I think, to work on something that's new and something that's original and to have some real creative control, obviously," Keery said at CCXP. "It was really just an honor to be a part of it and I'm so excited for all of you guys to see it. It's going to be such a blast, I can't wait."

A short synopsis is attached below:

A bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way… before it is too late.

Free Guy opens on December 11.

