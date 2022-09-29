PlayStation Exclusive Sackboy: A Big Adventure Announced for PC

Sony has announced that another one of its recent PlayStation exclusives, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, is coming to PC. Over the last few years, PlayStation has been testing the waters with the PC market by releasing some of its key first-party games on the platform. It started with Horizon: Zero Dawn, a well-respected game on the PS4. Then it continued with heavy hitters like God of War and most recently, Marvel's Spider-Man. It's not even slowing down either as Sony recently revealed the trailer for the PC version of Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales and has confirmed that The Last of Us Part I will come to PC in the future as well.

Sony has announced, possibly by mistake, that Sackboy: A Big Adventure is coming to PC on October 27th, 2022. The trailer was posted by the PlayStation Latin America account (via Wario64 on Twitter), but none of the other PlayStation channels. It seems like the trailer was posted a bit early, but nevertheless, we have a gameplay and details. The game will be able to run in 4k/120FPS and include things such as variable refresh rate. Of course, Sackboy is a key PlayStation mascot and has been since the PS3. This is the first time he has gotten his own game outside of the core Little Big Planet series which has been showered with praise for its imagination since its inception. Sackboy: A Big Adventure was released as a PlayStation 5 launch game and was one of the handful of PlayStation exclusive games on the console at that time.

It's exciting to know that fans won't have to wait long for this game and hopefully, it will also be on Steam Deck. The game is confirmed for Steam and Epic Game Store and PlayStation has been making an effort to get its PC ports on Steam Deck. Only time will tell what happens, but we'll likely find out more about it in the coming weeks.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure comes to PC on October 27th, 2022. Will you pick up the game on PC when it releases? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.