Saints Row: The Third Remastered Listing Surfaces Online

It looks like a remastered version of Saints Row: The Third might be in the works, according to some listings for the supposed game which were spotted on a retailer’s site. GameFly, the subscription service used to rent games, currently has two different listings up for Saints Row: The Third – Remastered. The listings don’t have box art yet, but they do list Deep Silver as the publisher of the game. The listings even have a release date posted for the new game that suggest this version of Saints Row: The Third will be out on May 7th, assuming the listing’s real.

The listings for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Saints Row: The Third – Remastered were spotted on GameFly’s site by Gematsu. There aren’t many details to be found on the page nor are there reviews or media, but the few details that are listed there seem accurate enough. It says the game will be published by Deep Silver, the company responsible for past Saints Row games, and that the game would be rated M. The supposed release date of the game falls on a Thursday which isn’t really the norm seeing how most games release on Tuesday or Friday, but GameFly does occasionally list some games with dates that are one day ahead of their full release date.

Saints Row: The Third was originally released for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC platforms back in 2011 and was the third main game in the series. It was praised for its more laidback approach to open-world mayhem and the way it built on past Saints Row games, so it’s not too surprising that Deep Silver would choose it as a candidate for a remaster if that’s indeed what’s happened.

Remasters aside, those who enjoyed the Saints Row series can at least expect to see a new mainline game in the series announced at some point this year. Koch Media’s CEO discussed the Saints Row series last year and confirmed that there was another game in the series that’s in development. The CEO said they’d be talking about it more sometime in 2020, so expect to hear more on that eventually.

There’s also a Saints Row movie in the works, though it’s easy to forget that since we haven’t seen much on the movie lately. Greg Russo is working on the film and shared an update on it last month and teased that there might be more news soon.