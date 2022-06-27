Scout Comics and The Op Reveal Board Game Partnership (Exclusive)

Board Game fans have even more to look forward to thanks to a new partnership between Scout Comics & Entertainment and Usaopoly (The Op). Scout Comics is known for titles like Stabbity Bunny, White Ash, Eternal, and Unicorn, and under the new partnership, The Op will have a first look at all Scout properties for development into board games. The Op is known for hit party games such as Telestrations and Blank Slate, as well as a host of other hit licensed titles, and we can't wait to see what kind of magic they can work with Scout's catalog. No dates or specific projects were mentioned as of yet, but we'll keep you posted.

"Gaming and comics have always had a special relationship, and we look forward to expanding Scout's IP into new territory with our incredible new partners at The Op," said Scout ComicsPresident and CEO, Don Handfield.

The deal was brokered by Handfield and SVP of Licensing at The Op Maggie Matthews, and hopefully, we'll get more details on specific projects in the mix soon. The Op has an extensive amount of experience working with licensed properties, so it seems like the perfect partner for Scout Comics.

In addition to Blank Slate and Telestrations, The Op has produced titles like Harry Potter Hogwarts Battle, various versions of Monopoly, Munchkin, Trivial Pursuit, Codenames, Smash Up Marvel, Smash Up Disney, and Rubik's Cube. Its most recent project is Disney Sorcerer's Arena: Epic Alliances, which is now available in stores. Scout's catalog offers several intriguing options, though White Ash seems perfect for a tabletop adaptation. You can find the official description below.

"Welcome to White Ash, a small smudge of a mining community in Western Pennsylvania, where the secrets are buried even deeper than the coal under the mountain. If you're a fan of Supernatural, Twin Peaks or Lord of the Rings, you're going to love getting to know our mysterious town. Created by Charlie Stickney and Conor Hughes with Colors by Fin Cramb."

