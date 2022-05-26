SD Gundam Battle Alliance Release Date Revealed

✖

SD Gundam Battle Alliance seems like a dream game for Gundam fans, and they won't have to wait much longer to play it, as it's set to release on August 25th. The game will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and all versions will release that same day. In addition to the game's release date, Bandai Namco has also provided information on a handful of pre-order bonuses. The digital version will include the core game, as well as a Season Pass. According to Bandai Namco, that will include:

SD Gundam World Sangoku Soketsuden Pack – Receive units Liu Bei Unicorn Gundam, Cao Cao Wing Gundam, and Sun Jian Gundam Astray. Players can take control of these units or assemble them as allies.

– Receive units Liu Bei Unicorn Gundam, Cao Cao Wing Gundam, and Sun Jian Gundam Astray. Players can take control of these units or assemble them as allies. MS Research Support: Start Dash Pack & Unit "Gundam" Early Release – Receive "Expansion Parts" and "Capital Tickets," which can give players a boost at the beginning of the game. In addition, unlocks playable unit "Gundam" and can be used from the early stages of the game.

– Receive "Expansion Parts" and "Capital Tickets," which can give players a boost at the beginning of the game. In addition, unlocks playable unit "Gundam" and can be used from the early stages of the game. Unit Knight Gundam Early Release – Receive unit "Knight Gundam" that appears in ""Musha, Knight and Command: SD Gundam Scramble" to use from the early stages of the game.

– Receive unit "Knight Gundam" that appears in ""Musha, Knight and Command: SD Gundam Scramble" to use from the early stages of the game. Unit Musha Gundam Early Release – Receive unit "Musha Gundam" that appears in "Musha, Knight and Command: SD Gundam Scramble" to use from the early stages of the game.

For those unfamiliar with SD Gundam Battle Alliance, the game will feature "a space-time bending storyline," bringing together different characters and mechs spanning the Gundam franchise. The game takes place in the G: Universe, where history has been distorted. Players are tasked with restoring the timelines, and to do so, they'll have to assemble teams of various characters. The game will offer both single-player and multiplayer co-op for up to three players. During missions, players will also earn blueprints that can be used to upgrade the game's mechs.

It remains to be seen if SD Gundam Battle Alliance will be able to deliver on its potential, but the game looks compelling so far! Gundam fans will be able to judge for themselves when it drops on August 25th.

Are you looking foward to SD Gundam Battle Alliance? Do you plan on checking it out this summer?