Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life Revealed Featuring Jack Sparrow

Rare Ltd. has revealed Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life, a free expansion featuring Jack Sparrow and the cast of Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Releasing as a free update on June 22nd, the expansion features Johnny Depp's iconic likeness, though it's unclear if he'll be reprising his role. Sea of Thieves is currently available on Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers that haven't tried the game just yet will have the perfect excuse to do so when the new content drops later this month! Given the popularity of the films, the tie-in could bring a lot of new players to the game when it releases.

A trailer for the game can be found at the top of the page and in the Tweet embedded below.

Did everyone see that? Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life launches June 22! ​ Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean sails into @SeaofThieves in the ultimate pirate crossover. New environments, new enemies and new adventures await. Savvy? pic.twitter.com/xGxjeFxVPh — Xbox (@Xbox) June 13, 2021

The expansion will add new opponents, new environments, and a lot more. Sparrow looks quite faithful to the films, but with a likeness that's a bit cartoonier. Those that have played the Disney Infinity games might find this take looks a bit similar. With the expansion set to release next week, it seems like a safe bet that a lot more information will be released sooner, rather than later. Given the pirate theme for Sea of Thieves, Pirates of the Caribbean makes perfect sense for a collaboration. These types of games often draw in a lot of new players by offering tie-in content, and this could do just that.

A lot of Rare fans might have been hoping to see some of the developer's older IPs appear during Xbox's E3 presentation, but games like Banjo-Kazooie and Conker were notably absent today. For now, fans will just have to settle for those games being available on Xbox Game Pass!

Sea of Thieves is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

