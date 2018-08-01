Sea of Thieves Cursed Sails Update Out Now With 3-Player Ships

A huge Sea of Thieves update is out today with the Cursed Sails update bringing seafaring skeletons and three-person ships to the Microsoft exclusive.

The free update brings the features above and more to the world of Sea of Thieves, and it’s all free. Skeleton pirates are taking to the sea in the latest update with spooky ships to sail them across the ocean as they do battle with players and different regions, and it’s up to players to meet the threat head-on to earn even more pirate loot. You’ll also notice that there are now new ships available that support three-person crews, something that should prove useful when taking on the skeleton forces.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s panic at the Outposts as banners are appearing throughout the three regions of the Sea of Thieves – banners that are calling you out!” the notes for the update released today explained. “Every pirate worth their salt is being challenged to battle at sea, as the dead make war on the living in grim galleons that wield curses against the unwary. Want more ways to meet the foe? The new Brigantine vessel lets three-person crews join the fray, or you can now form Alliances to share voyages, gold and experience rewards across crews. To arms, pirates!”

Instead of just fighting back against the skeleton pirates, Sea of Thieves players can also embark on a limited-time campaign to get to the bottom of the mystery. By following rumors to get started, players can investigate the situation and eventually come away with some valuable loot.

“The arrival of skeleton ships has all but blockaded the Outposts, leaving the local traders in a tight spot. Something caused this new and personal threat to the pirate way of life, so why not ask your friendly, local Bilge Rat in the tavern if he’s heard any rumours? In this time-limited campaign, investigate the tale of a missing merchant and uncover the origins of the undead armada to unlock unique rewards!”

Aside from the core features in the update, there are also more customization options that have been added. Ships and pirates have new options to play around with, those detailed below and in Rare’s patch notes.