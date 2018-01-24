Sea of Thieves Shows Off New Trailer as Closed Beta Kicks Off

It’s time to get excited, pirates, because the Sea of Thieves closed beta is kicking off and the team behind the title are celebrating with a brand new trailer! The shared-world adventure is even more enticing with a brand new video while players themselves get to dive right in!

For those that pre-ordered the game, the closed beta is available to enjoy and the video above showcases the sillier aspects to the game’s experience. Unfortunately, the beta is experiencing a few technical issues – which isn’t unheard of, the purpose is for testing out the kinks before launch – but the team is actively working on a fix. For those that did not pre-order the title, there has yet to be an open beta announcement but there’s still time since the game doesn’t release until March!

Videos by ComicBook.com

For more about the game:

A Shared-World Adventure Game that lets you be the pirate you’ve always dreamed of in a world of danger and discovery. Explore a vast ocean where every sail on the horizon means a ship filled with real players who may be friends or foes. Form a crew and voyage to treasure-filled islands, face legendary creatures and test your mettle in epic ship battles against other pirates.”

In Sea of Thieves, every sail on the horizon is a crew of real players, but what might their intensions be? Perhaps they’re seeking peaceful parley, plotting to deprive you of your hard-earned plunder or simply itching to enjoy the thrill of a good battle on the high seas. How you choose to respond may mean the difference between resounding triumph and a close-up look at the ocean floor.

Shared-World Adventure Game created by Rare Ltd. Be the pirates you want to be in a shared world filled with real players.

It’s your crew VS the world.

A rich, fantastical world of unspoiled islands, monsters and mythical creatures.

Sail together on voyages to distant shores on the hunt for riches and renown. Unravel ancient riddles, face off against hordes of monstrous creatures or plunder from other pirate crews – the choice is yours!

Sea of Thieves officially sets sail on March 20th of this year.