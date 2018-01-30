Rumor: Internal Business Leak Potentially Reveals New SEGA Kart Racer and Major FPS Title

We’re going to show you some information that you can either take, or leave. It goes without saying that all of this is to be digested with a few grains of salt, but if the source is legitimate, then we have a lot to get excited about. ResetEra member “Dr. Caroll” reportedly came across some internal business slides from Sumo Digital, which were hosted (for some reason) online by a law firm.

In one of the slides, which discusses games currently in development, two fascinating projects are described. One is an original first-person shooter, developed in collaboration with an unannounced major partner, from an established global IP. Some people are speculating that this could be Metroid Prime 4, but of course there’s no way of knowing. There’s another project discussed, though, that people feel much more confident about. It’s a kart racer, and everyone seems pretty convinced that we’re getting a new Sonic All-Stars Racing.

We don’t feel comfortable hosting the slides here. They’re still available to view in the thread, but here’s what the development slide said about the new racing game: “Unannounced Karting Game; Established Global IP; Original Development.” Sumo Digital has worked on multiple Sega projects, and by far its best-known kart racer is Sonic All-Stars Racing and Sonic All-Stars Racing Transformed. When people read that a karting game from an established global IP is in the works, their minds turn immediately to Sonic. The source thread is full of enthusiasts who insist that Sonic All-Stars Racing Transformed is better than recent Mario Karts. Those are fighting words for sure, but it just goes to show you that people are excited about that IP, and it would be a logical choice for Sumo.

It’s also worth noting that, while Nintendo is not listed as a partner on the “Our Partners” slide, a Nintendo Switch is shown alongside a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on its Tech slide. Sumo also recently put out Snake Pass on the Switch, and Sonic All-Stars Racing did very well on the Wii U.

If this is legitimate, then we likely won’t have long to wait to figure out what Sumo Digital has up its sleeve. E3 is just a few months away, guys, so have patience!