‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’ Update Announced, Nerfs One Boss

FromSoftware has a new Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice update that’s planned to launch soon, one that incentivizes players to use more of their Prosthetic Tools through new Spirit Emblem costs. Its release will also nerf one of the game’s more aggressive bosses by toning down the vitality and posture of the Blazing Bull enemy, a foe that’s found early in the game and has likely been giving some players trouble.

The update that’s detailed on Sekiro’s site will be released later today, according to the timeframe provided that says it’ll be out at 6 p.m. PT. Exact details on how the Spirit Emblem costs of different weapons and moves weren’t given, but the patch notes suggest that the costs will be altered to give players more room to experiment with different tools. Our review of the game said that only a few Prosthetic Tools are really needed to get players by, so perhaps the reduced Spirit Emblem costs will encourage the use of other options without feeling like you’re wasting Spirit Emblems.

The special attention given to the Blazing Bull is likely because of the trouble it’s been giving players in the early-game phases. It’s an erratic boss and one that prompts players to adopt a hit and run tactic like they’re playing Dark Souls, though it’ll be easier now to face.

Full notes for the Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice update can be seen below:

Improvements to Strategic Approaches

Adjusted the efficiency and Spirit Emblem cost of the following to encourage usage and diversity of approach: Prosthetic Tools: “Lazulite Sacred Flame,” “Loaded Axe” series, “Sparking Axe,” “Lazulite Axe” Combat Arts: “Ashina Cross,” “Dragon Flash,” “One Mind,” “Floating Passage,” “Spiral Cloud Passage,” “Mortal Draw,” “Empowered Mortal Draw” Items: “Spiritfall” series

Reduced the Posture damage dealt by the first hit of the Combat Arts “Senpou Leaping Kicks” and “High Monk” as it was causing more damage than intended in certain cases. Posture damage dealt in the latter-half of the combo has been increased.

Increased the Poison build-up dealt by the Prosthetic Tool “Sabimaru” against enemies that were intended to be weak against it.

Increased the drop rate of “Divine Confetti” for Fencers in Ashina Castle.

Adjusted loading screen tips and tutorial text, as well as adding new text.

Other Fixes

Slightly reduced Posture and Vitality of Blazing Bull in order to improve game pacing and balance time in combat.

Lowered the price of information sold by Anayama the Peddler.

The Chained Ogre inside Ashina Castle is now Red Eyed.

Fixed a bug where “Gokan’s Sugar” and “Gokan’s Spiritfall” were not mitigating player Posture damage taken while guarding or deflecting enemy attacks.

Fixed a bug where system crashes could cause save data to become corrupted on PC.

Fixed a bug where certain enemies would sometimes stop attacking the player.

Fixed a bug where certain actions could not be performed after reconfiguring the controls.

Fixed certain bugs that were allowing the player to access unexpected areas, which could result in becoming unable to obtain items or make further progress.

Fixed cases of certain text being displayed incorrectly.

Improved stability.

Improved performance.

Other various bug fixes.

