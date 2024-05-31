Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Update Released, Here's What's New

Senua's Saga: Hellbalde 2 is finally out after Hellblade fans have waited for years to play the Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice sequel, and now that it's playable on the Xbox and PC platforms, developer Ninja Theory has moved on to keeping it kept up with updates, bugifxes, and other improvements. The first of those post-launch updates has gone live now as of May 31st on the Steam platform with thankfully only a small handful of changes to speak of following a relatively tidy launch compared to the shape many new games release in.

As such, the patch notes for the first Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 update are pretty brief. You can find those notes in full below with the update now available to download:

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Patch Notes

Added a warning prompt when selecting 'New Story' as this option resets the current save's story progress.

Fixed the large text size option, which was causing UI elements in chapter selection to go out of bounds.

Animation sync issues during some enemy executions in combat have been adjusted and fixed.

Adjusted the combat events during the Thórgestr battle at the end of Chapter 1

Several localization fixes.

Tree collision fixes in Chapter 2 settlement puzzle.

Fixed the crash when closing photo mode after extended gameplay.

Fixed a few cases of memory leaks game-wide.

Ultrawide fix during Chapter 3 cinematic to prevent Fargrímr from disappearing.

Indoor rain inside the broken house in Chapter 1 is fixed.

Ghosting issues fixed when running Frame Generation.

Added missing SFX during Chapter 3 puzzle and Chapter 4 combat

Fixed missing captions in several areas across the game.

Missing facial animations in Chapter 5 cinematic after village battle.

Misaligned peach fuzz around Senua's neck and face has been corrected.

Goði combat crowd push events have been adjusted for a better combat experience.

Improved FSR3 artefacts.

Fixed the case of some animated objects were invisible during gameplay.

Fixed instances of black marks appearing on faces around beards and fine hairs on Low preset.

Our own review of Hellblade 2 mirrored sentiments shared elsewhere which acknowledged that the combat in the game could be better, but the immersion through audio alone is unmatched. You can check out our full review here.