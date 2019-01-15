‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s’ Newest Expansion Enters ‘Nightmare’ Territory Next Week

We’ve seen a few great expansions for Shadow of the Tomb Raider thus far, including some adventures that push Lara Croft to her very limit. But there’s a new one on the way next week that promises to creep over into horror territory- and we’re kind of digging it.

Today on the Tomb Raider Twitter page, the team announced a new expansion called The Nightmare, which is set to arrive on January 22. It’s definitely going for a spooky vibe, as Lara makes her way across a foggy graveyard (near her home, Croft Manor), where she’ll run into some supernatural enemies.

In the tweet, it’s explained that Lara will face off “against familiar enemies and fallen friends,” which could possibly throw some of the undead into the mix. You can see the tweet below, along with the motion image attached to it.

In the same Twitter thread, Square Enix confirmed that the game will be available as a free download for all Season Pass holders; and more than likely, it will also be offered for separate purchase as well. More details on getting the Season pass can be found here.

Square Enix did explain a bit further in the Nightmare press release, explaining, “In order to obtain a powerful and mysterious weapon, Lara Croft must face the music in a brand-new challenge tomb, battle foes who look like but are not like any she’s ever faced and confront the deadliest enemy of all: herself.” Does that mean we could be going up against a shadow Lara Croft, perhaps? This is called Shadow of the Tomb Raider, after all.

The new expansion will also feature a Fear Incarnate Gear Pack, which features a sweet new outfit for Lara, alongside a custom axe. Community manager Morrigan Johnen describes, “Embrace your primal instincts with the Fear Incarnate Gear pack from The Nightmare! The Scales of Q are crafted from thick hides and solid bones providing twice as much resistance to melee attacks. Arm yourself the Grip of Fear, a climbing axe optimized for fighting which has an increased chance to knock enemies down and stay down longer.” Check out the gear below!

Again, these will be available starting next week. Are you ready for the Nightmare?

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

