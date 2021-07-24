Shadow of the Tomb Raider Receives Major Upgrade on PS5 and Xbox Series X

✖

Eidos Montreal and Square Enix have pushed out a major new update for Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which is the most recent entry in the long-running action-adventure franchise. Specifically, this update improves the game's quality across next-gen hardware and notably allows it to run at 60 frames per second at 4K resolution on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

This new update for Shadow of the Tomb Raider launched at the tail-end of this week, meaning that it should be available to download right now. Previously, on Xbox Series X and S, the game had actually been upgraded as part of Xbox's FPS boost initiative, which made it perform and look even better than normal on each console. As of now, Shadow of the Tomb Raider is now said to officially be optimized for next-gen Xbox hardware though, making the upgrade that much more official than before.

For those on PlayStation 5, an update of equal measure has also finally arrived. Released somewhat out of nowhere, this PS5 upgrade for Shadow of the Tomb Raider, as mentioned, allows the title to run at a 4K resolution. In addition, this 4K resolution can be viewed without having to drop the frame rate below 60fps. So basically, Shadow of the Tomb Raider should now be just as good on both PS5 and Xbox Series X, making either platform a perfectly acceptable one to play on.

Even if you don't happen to own a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S platform, Shadow of the Tomb Raider is still readily available to play in a number of other ways. The game can also be picked up for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC if you haven't made the jump to next-gen just yet. A Definitive Edition of the title is also available to pick up as well and includes quite a bit of additional content not found in the base game.

