Shantae: Half Genie Hero Ultimate Day One Edition Sells Out On the Nintendo Switch

People love to get their hands on collector’s editions of games. There’s something about the allure of owning a limited edition item or, at the very least, just having it in your gaming collection. And you can add Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Day One Edition for Nintendo Switch to this immaculate list.

XSEED Games released the game earlier this month in both physical and digital form, letting players experience the “full” Wayforward-produced adventure. But little did the publisher realize just how big a hit the game would be.

The Ultimate Day One Edition, which includes both an art book and the game’s soundtrack, has sold out completely on the physical front. It’s actually become one of XSEED’s fastest selling physical games ever.

Matt Bozon, who serves as director for the team at WayForward, had this to say on the remarkable sales feat: “This has been a long, wild, exciting ride from launching the KickStarter through to this latest release. Our fans have been incredible throughout this experience, and we couldn’t be happier with how everything has turned out for Shantae and our partnership with XSEED Games on the North American retail release. They came up with an amazing limited edition that really does justice to all the hard work our team put into Shantae’s latest adventure, and it has clearly been popular with all of our dedicated fans.”

But fortunately, this isn’t one of those “one and done” sort of printings. XSEED is already aware of the high demand for the game and has already announced that it will be producing more copies over the next few weeks. However, this run will not include the art book or the game’s soundtrack.

Ken Berry, who serves as executive vice president for XSEED, said, “We’re blown away at how eager XSEED, WayForward, and Shantae fans were to get their hands on this limited edition for the Switch. WayForward have been great to partner with, and have produced a truly fantastic game! We’re all humbled and excited by the reception and sales for Shantae: Half-Genie Hero, and are working hard to make sure we meet fan demand so that Shantae enthusiasts can have a physical version of the game to display in their collection.”

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Day One Edition is available for Nintendo Switch. You can also get the regular version and its DLC for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch and Wii U.