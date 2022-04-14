Shenmue 4 Possibly Teased by Publisher 110 Industries

It’s been more than two years since Shenmue III released on PlayStation 4 and PC, and fans are understandably curious to see if the series will continue. Creator Yu Suzuki has been quiet about the possibility of Shenmue 4, but rumors have begun to circulate that publisher 110 Industries could be involved with the project. Last year, Suzuki appeared during an introduction for 110 Industries at the Tokyo Game Show. Earlier this month, in a post on Instagram, 110 Industries replied to a fan that said the publisher should collaborate with Suzuki on a new Shenmue game. The publisher replied, teasing “guess why he was at our TGS stream.”

Game Rant picked up on this tease, and an article from the site has now resulted in Shenmue fans questioning the publisher on Twitter, looking for any additional hints about Shenmue 4. The developer has started liking and replying to those Tweets, dropping even more cryptic hints, though the company has stopped short of saying anything definitive about a possible Shenmue 4. At this time, it’s hard to tell whether this is the company playing along with fans and reveling in the attention, or if it’s a hint at something bigger. One of the publisher’s Shenmue-related replies can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

For now, Shenmue fans will just have to wait and see what gets revealed! Shenmue III was published by Deep Silver, but retail sales were apparently on the lower side. It’s possible the publisher passed on a fourth installment as a result, leading Suzuki to look elsewhere. 110 Industries is a smaller publisher, and a game like Shenmue 4 could help them find a bigger audience. For now, Shenmue fans will just have to wait and see where this is all heading! The fanbase was forced to wait 18 years between the releases of Shenmue II and Shenmue III; hopefully news on a fourth Shenmue game will take far less time!

