Shroud Believes New World Could Find Success Over WoW and Final Fantasy 14 in One Big Way

New World is an upcoming MMO that is--at long last--going to be released by the team at Amazon Game Studios in a little over a month. And while the MMO space is always a hard one to find new players, it sounds like the game could looking to fill a niche where other titans of the genre have failed. According to popular Twitch streamer, if all goes well, MMO, New World, could be that exact game that wins over those who never were compelled by World of Warcraft or Final Fantasy XIV.

The streamer in question who is so hot on New World happens to be that of Shroud. Over on his channel recently, Shroud has been streaming New World and he happens to be a big fan of what it has to offer. "New World is a pretty unique MMO; it’s not your traditional experience. In other games, you have these huge skill bars, [but here] it’s slow, methodical action combat," Shroud said of his initial reaction to playing the new title. "Gamers who don’t like MMOs would actually like this game."

Essentially, Shroud believes that New World has done a great job of being an MMO while also being more accessible than some of its counterparts within the genre. Even though World of Warcraft, Final Fantasy XIV, and The Elder Scrolls Online all have major audiences, those games definitely aren't for everyone. However, New World seems to be more palatable which means that it could find success where the other games in question don't.

If nothing else, Shroud has already said that he's going to be pouring a whole lot more time into New World once it actually releases. At the moment, the game hasn't formally launched, but that will be changing next month. New World is poised to officially launch on PC on August 31.

