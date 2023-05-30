Silent Hill News May Be Imminent

We may be getting more info on future Silent Hill games very soon. Silent Hill is one of gaming's most beloved horror franchises, but it has been missing from the zeitgeist for quite some time. The series was in its heyday in the early 2000s, but disappeared in the 2010s. Part of the reason for this was because Konami largely abandoned AAA gaming in favor of things like mobile gaming and other, more reliable and profitable business strategies. The publisher also canceled Silent Hills, a new game from Hideo Kojima after the two parties had a falling out. It's widely regarded as one of one of the ultimate "what could've been" situations in gaming and Konami has never really been able to live that down.

However, last year Konami made it clear Silent Hill is coming back and it's going to be bigger than ever. There will be a new movie, strange interactive events, multiple new games, and remakes of classic entries in the franchise. The direction the series is going in is definitely interesting, but ever since then, Konami has been radio silent on what comes next. Some speculated we'd hear more at the PlayStation Showcase, but that didn't happen. A Summer Games Fest appearance is also likely out of the question, as host Geoff Keighley does not seem to be interested in working with Konami following the fall out with his good friend Hideo Kojima. However, more Silent Hill news may be right around the corner. As spotted by ResetEra user Angie, Silent Hill Transmission host Celina teased in a now deleted tweet that we could get new Silent Hill info in May, but given we're in the last couple days of them month, it's possible this may slip into June.

Similarly, Silent Hill leaker Dusk Golem noted they had seen the new trailers for the upcoming Silent Hill projects and said that we'd get a proper look at them before Summer Game Fest in early June. With that said, it seems like we could be getting some Silent Hill news very, very son.