Get Six Months of Xbox Live Gold For Only $20

UPDATE: The deal appears to have died. Keep tabs on this link just in case it returns. The original post follows…

Up until this point, the holiday deals on Xbox Live Gold memberships were underwhelming. Microsoft didn’t offer the big $40 for 12-months deal that we like to see around this time of year during their Black Friday/Cyber Monday events. However, we held out hope that a big discount would pop up somewhere, and our patience has paid off. At the time of writing, you can stock up on 6-month memberships for only $20 each right here on Amazon (the codes are stackable up to 3 years). That’s a whopping 50% off! This deal could end at any time, so jump on it while you can.

Given the perks of being an Xbox Live Gold member, there is absolutely no reason not to jump all over this deal. If you aren’t on the Xbox Live Gold bandwagon yet, you can learn more about the perks below.

Xbox Live Gold Benefits and Features:

Xbox Live Gold is your ticket to the most exciting social entertainment network in the world on Xbox One and Xbox 360. With the most advanced multiplayer, free games, Games with Gold, and Deals with Gold, Xbox Live Gold is better than ever.

Twice a month, Xbox Live Gold members get exclusive access to a hand-selected collection of fan favorites, big hits, and bold new visions – for free.

A single Gold membership provides multiplayer access for everyone in your home. It’s the most advanced multiplayer experience you can get, and you can even receive multiplayer invites while you’re watching TV.

Experience the newest hits before they hit the street with access to exclusive Xbox betas.

As an Xbox Live Gold member, you get discounts on select content each week. With Deals with Gold, you can save up to 75% on games in the Xbox Store. With so much on sale each week, the savings can really add up.

