Skylanders Rumor Claims Remaster Collection Coming Soon

Activision's Skylanders franchise used to be hugely successful, with the video games and corresponding toys inspiring a Netflix animated series, comic books, and a ton of merchandise. Skylanders has all but disappeared over the last few years, but it seems that could change in 2023. A poster on the game's subreddit claims they were asked about a Skylanders compilation in a survey from Activision. The game is supposedly releasing in late 2023, and will feature HD remasters of Skylanders: Spyro's Adventure, Skylanders Giants, and Skylanders: Swap Force. Potential titles for the game are Skylanders Anthology, Skylanders Portal Pack, and Skylanders Eons.

The Reddit post can be found embedded below.

The Skylanders series kickstarted the toys-to-life craze, inspiring similar games like Disney Infinity and LEGO Dimensions. Like those two games, players could get new playable characters for Skylanders by purchasing physical action figures that were then placed on a portal. This was a big part of the game's appeal, but also one of the key reasons that the toys-to-life craze died off. Unsurprisingly, it seems this Skylanders anthology would move away from the toy aspect, allowing players to simply select from a list of playable characters.

As with any rumor, readers are advised to take this all with a grain of salt, but it's worth noting that Activision CEO Bobby Kotick has expressed a desire to bring back the series as recently as last January. Speaking to Venture Beat, Kotick expressed his hope that Microsoft's production resources would make it easier for the series to return. The Activision CEO blamed the death of the series on "crappy alternatives" that oversaturated the market. Given the fact that Disney Infinity and LEGO Dimensions are both long dead, Skylanders wouldn't have to worry about similar competitors.

For now, fans of the series will just have to wait and see what happens! It's hard to imagine a series as successful as Skylanders won't get a second chance at some point, but it remains to be seen if there's any validity to this current rumor.

What do you think of this Skylanders rumor? Would you like to see the series return? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!