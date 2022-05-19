New Skyrim Leak Is Good News for Nintendo Switch Owners

✖

A new leak associated with The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim could bode well for those who own the Nintendo Switch. At this point in time, Skyrim has been available on Switch for nearly five years as Bethesda ported the beloved RPG to the handheld hybrid back in 2017. And while many Switch owners have likely been satisfied with this version of the game already, it sounds like Bethesda could soon be releasing a new iteration of Skyrim on the platform.

Thanks to a new leak from Taiwan, The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition has now been rated in the region for Nintendo Switch. For those who maybe don't remember, the Anniversary Edition of Skyrim was released last year to coincide with the game's 10th anniversary. In a general sense, Anniversary Edition didn't contain a vast number of changes, but it did include content that previously was included with the Special Edition of the title to go along with a handful of new features. Now, it looks like this iteration of Skyrim could be coming to Nintendo Switch at some point in the future.

At this point in time, it shouldn't be shocking to see that Bethesda would once again be looking to re-release Skyrim in a new manner. Memes and jokes have been running rampant on the internet for years about how Bethesda is always looking to release Skyrim in new ways whenever it can. In fact, Bethesda has even leaned into these jokes in the past and acknowledged the ridiculousness of continuing to re-release the game. Still, Bethesda likely wouldn't do this in the first place if fans didn't continue to buy these new versions of Skyrim.

It's worth noting that the rating in question that may have leaked Skyrim Anniversary Edition for Switch has since been removed. As such, take this leak with a grain of salt for the time being. While it would make sense to see Anniversary Edition land on Switch, we won't know for sure if this is really happening until Bethesda confirms the news.

[H/T Switch Brasil]